MONNIN, Doris

MONNIN (Dunlevy), Doris R.



Age 94, of Brookville, passed away Monday, January 9, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul, the love of her life for 68+ years; parents, Michael and Bertha; siblings, Michael, Jerry, JoAnn, Shirley, Barbara, Alice, and Georgia. Survived by son, David (Chris) Monnin; daughter, Cynthia (Brian) Wagner; grandsons, David (December) Monnin, Brian (Seton) Monnin, and Paul (Amanda) Wagner; great-grandchildren, Everett, Fisher, Maggie, Jasper Monnin; siblings, Mary, Nancy, Wayne (Linda); sisters-in-law, Phyllis (George) Marilyn, Grace, Kitty (Don); special nephew, Rob Villano, and so many wonderful nieces, nephews, good friends and neighbors. Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, January, 15, at GILBERT FELLERS FUNERAL HOME 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE, OH. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 16th at St. Paul Catholic Church, Fr. Ken Baker presiding, 1000 W. Wenger Rd., Englewood, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery on Ascension Hill. In lieu of flowers, you may consider a contribution to St. Paul Catholic Church, Right to Life, or EWTN TV Network.

