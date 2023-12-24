MONNIN, Patricia Jean



age 92, of Kettering, passed away on December 19, 2023. Patsy was born to the late Russ and Mildred (Blosser) Berk in Dayton, OH on September 12, 1931. She graduated from Fairmont High School and was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Patsy was an amazing mother, grandmother and homemaker. She enjoyed arts and crafts and beautifying her home and yard. Patsy was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Norman; her parents; infant daughter, Shirley Ann Monnin; brother, Robert Berk; sister-in-law, Gay Berk; parents-in-law Herman and Thelma Monnin. She is survived by sons, Mike (Holly) Knoblock and their children, Eric and Emily, Daniel Monnin and his son, Andrew (Tiffanie); 5 great-grandchildren; special cousin, Barbara Garber; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and extended family. The family wishes to thank Dr. Naynesh Patel and the staff at Kettering Medical Center's Intensive Care Unit for their compassionate care of Patsy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Wednesday January 3 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2300 S. Smithville Rd, Dayton. Family will greet friends one hour prior at the church. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice in lieu of flowers. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



