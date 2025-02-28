Monroe (Conroy), Darlene M.



Monroe, Darlene M. May 26, 1939  February 22, 2025.



Darlene M. Monroe, 85, of Springfield graduated to glory under the loving care of her children and Cherish Hospice of Springfield.



She was born May 26, 1939 in Muskegon, MI to Theodore and Mildred (Hankis) Conroy.



Darlene married the love of her life, Charles S. Monroe in Muskegon, MI in 1957.



Darlene is survived by her sister Faye (Rodger) Grimm; children Ronda Henderson and Randy (Mitzi) Monroe; grandchildren Matthew (Jenny) Henderson, Aaron (Brigette) Henderson, Stephen (Crystal) Monroe and Jonathan Monroe; and thirteen great-grandchildren.



Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; siblings Robert Conroy, Betty Brown; husband Charles Monroe and precious granddaughter Katrina (Henderson) Ahrens. Darlene worked at Brunswick Corp., Rochester General Hospital and Springfield's Community Hospital (28 years) from which she retired.



Darlene accepted Jesus as her Savior at 12 years old and faithfully followed Him for the rest of her life. She demonstrated her faith especially in the support and encouragement in her husband's vision to develop Baptist Children's Home and Family Ministries in Springfield. They were always involved in church, the last of which was Southgate Baptist Church. Darlene was a member for nearly 49 years.



A memorial service will be held at Southgate Baptist Church, 2111 South Center Blvd Springfield, OH 45506 on Saturday, March 1, 2025, with visitation at 10:30am and service immediately following at 11:00am.



Darlene donated her body to Wright State University. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Darlene to Cherish Hospice, 1929 E. High Street Springfield, OH 45502



