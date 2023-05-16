Montanus, Anita



Anita Montanus passed away May 9th, 2023 at the age of 76 in Cincinnati, Ohio, surrounded by loving family and friends. Beloved sister to Phil (Beth) Montanus, Larry (Sharon) Montanus, Frances (Nick) Hennessy and Doug (Judy) Montanus. Preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Marg Montanus and her brother, Ed Montanus.



Anita was born in Springfield, Ohio on February 19th, 1947. She attended Catholic Central High School, graduating with honors in 1965. She received a teaching degree from Dunbarton and her career path led her to become a real estate appraiser, which she enjoyed, having an interest in residential architecture and real estate.



Throughout her long, storied life, Anita's defining characteristic was communing with friends, family and anyone else with a tale to tell. She was a curious traveler, an avid cyclist (biking across the US, coast to coast) and a devoted aunt to thirteen nieces and nephews-as well as an ever-growing number of grandnieces and grandnephews. A graduate of Dunbarton College and American University, Anita kept strong ties with friends from her college years, traveling as often as possible to spend time with them. Her circle of beloved friends started in childhood with cousins and continued to flourish throughout her life. Once she met someone, they were no longer a stranger. All who were fortunate enough to know Anita, met and made friends with people they may not otherwise have known.



Anita's zest for living included love of the outdoors, sports and exercise. She loved art, travel, entertaining and food, having become an accomplished home cook who often hosted wonderful parties and holiday celebrations.



All are welcome to join in celebrating Anita's life with a Mass of Christian Burial at Christ the King Church, 3223 Linwood Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio, Friday, May 19th at 10:00 am.



In lieu of flowers, please offer condolences through donations to one of Anita's favorite causes: Community Matters or The Butts Family Foundation. Condolences to rohdefuneral.com.

