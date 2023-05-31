Montgomery, Carol B



Carol B. Montgomery age 88, passed away March 9, 2023 at her home. She is survived by her devoted husband of 60 years, Sanders Montgomery. Also survived by her three children, Dianah Parker (Frank), Rodney Picklesimer (Carol) and Sandra Rodda. She had five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. A celebration of her life will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 PM on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at the clubhouse at Ashton Place, 2500 Allister Circle Miamisburg, OH.

