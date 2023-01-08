MONTGOMERY,



Donald Gene



Was born October 30, 1945, in Dallas, Texas, to Loyd Granville Montgomery and Johnnie Marie (Sugar) Page Montgomery. He died January 5, 2023, at the age of 77.



Don was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Donald Howard Montgomery. He is survived by his wife of more than 56 years, Sue Montgomery; daughter-in-law, Lyn Marie Montgomery; grandchildren, Jessica Lyn Montgomery (Kyle) Hollinger, grandsons Alexander and Zachary Montgomery; and great-granddaughter, Piper Ann Hollinger.



Don was a retired electrician and owner of Montgomery and Son Electric for many years. He was an Army veteran and a member of the Moose Lodge of Miamisburg.



Don always saw the glass as half full. He battled chronic illnesses for the last several years of his life but kept a positive attitude and an optimistic outlook. He had a quick wit and a ready smile. Don was loved by his family and many friends and will be greatly missed by all of them.



Friends and family may visit from 1:30 pm-2:30 pm on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., Kettering followed by a service at 2:30 pm. He will then be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery.

