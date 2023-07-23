Montgomery, James Stuart



JAMES STUART MONTGOMERY of Centerville, Ohio, died Tuesday, July 18, 2023, of natural causes. He was 80 years old. Jim is survived by his wife of 58 years Beverly, son Jon, granddaughter Ryleigh, and sister Jean (of Minneapolis). He was born in 1943 in Philadelphia, PA, and grew up in Hanover, PA. He attended Eichelberger High School, graduating in 1960, and then Lehigh University from 1960-1965, graduating with a BA in Applied Science and a BS with Honors in Civil Engineering. He began his engineering career, working for Rust Engineering from 1965-72 and then joined BG Danis Co. in Dayton, OH, in 1972 where his 30-year career took him from Project Engineer to Vice-President in Danis Environmental Industries. He was a Registered Professional Engineer in the State of Ohio; a Member of the National Society of Professional Engineers (NSPE), the Ohio Society of Professional Engineers (OSPE), the Dayton Society of Professional Engineers, the Engineers Foundation of Ohio, the American Society of Civil Engineers, and the American Concrete Institute. He also served as the Secretary of the Engineering Foundation of Ohio (EFO). He was a member of St. George's Episcopal Church since 1972 where he served in many capacities over the years. He served as an officer with the Engineers Foundation of Ohio which is dedicated to the advancement of engineering education in Ohio and was also a dedicated member of the Centerville Evening Optimists.



Funeral services were held on Saturday, July 22nd at St. George's Episcopal Church in Centerville. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a contribution in Jim's name to the EFO (400 South Fifth Street, Suite 300, Columbus, OH 43215) or to St. George's Episcopal Church (5520 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, OH, 45429). Online condolences may be directed to www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com