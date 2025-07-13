Montgomery, Marilyn

MONTGOMERY (Buss), Marilyn G.



Age 86, of Brookville passed away on Wed. July 9, 2025 at her home with family members by her side. She was born in Suffern, NY to the late Edward & Margaret (Troops) Buss. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Albert "Poppy" Montgomery in Dec. 2024. She received her bachelor's in education from Wittenburg Univ. and retired after 30 years of service as an elementary teacher with Northmont City Schools. She was a member of Brookville Church of the Brethren. She is survived by a daughter, Genie (Don) Gardner; son, Curt (Rene) Montgomery; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and several nieces & nephews. Visitation is 10-11 am Wed. July 16 at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD. BROOKVILLE, OH 45309. Services follow at 11 and then burial in Royal Oak Memorial Gardens, Brookville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Tunnel to Towers online at t2t.org. Email condolences may be sent to the family at www.gilbert-fellers.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com