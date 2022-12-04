MONTGOMERY,



Maurice DeWayne



Age 55, of Greenbelt, Maryland, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Visitation 9 am- 11 am, Friday, December 9, at Highlight Temple Ministry Baptist Church, 4642 Oakridge Drive, Dayton, Ohio. Family will receive friends 10 am-11 am. Funeral service at 11 am. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

