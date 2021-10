MOON, Dale Edward



Age 81, of Springboro, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021, at V.A. Medical Center, Dayton, Ohio. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the Poasttown First Church of God, 6376 Middletown- Germantown Road, Middletown, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. His complete obituary may be seen at this website,



www.herr-riggs.com