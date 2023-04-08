Moore, Betty J.



Betty J. Moore, age 93 of Fairborn passed away Saturday April 1, 2023. She was born November 3, 1929 in Dayton, the daughter of the late Lewis P. and Millie L. (Lewis) Furlong. Betty graduated from Tippecanoe Hight School in 1947 and followed with employment in civil service at WPAFB, retiring in 1990 after over 29 years of service. She married Robert E. Moore on February 11, 1949 and were married for 71 years, calling Fairborn their home until his passing in 2020. Betty was an accomplished musician; and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; three brothers, Orville, Lewis, Kenneth; two sisters, Genevieve and Mary. She is survived by three children, Marilyn Sue Ali, Michele Lee Moore, Robert "Bobby" Nelms; five grandchildren, Sean Christopher (Yan) Ali, Sara Elizabeth Ali (Dane Lingo), Maria Nicole Ali, Brittany (Bobby) Ali-Zuniga, Zachary Ryan Ali (Lizzy Lykins); three great-grandchildren, Saige Ali Rife, Harper Grey Ali, Lyric Rife, Franklin "Frankie" Alexander Lingo; sister, Edna Tygret; brother-in-law, Rev. Kenneth (Eloise) Moore; as well as extended family. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 7:00 P.M. at the Pleasant Grove Missionary Church, 491 W. Hyde Rd., Yellow Springs, Pastor Bryan Graham officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. until the time of service. Burial will be held on Wednesday April 12, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. at the Byron Cemetery. Contributions, if desired, may be made to the church in memory of Betty. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn.

