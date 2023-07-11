Moore, Betty



89, departed this life Friday, July 7, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. She is survived by loving family and friends. Visitation 9 AM. Service to follow 10 AM, Friday July 14, 2023 at H. H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Interment West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com



Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

