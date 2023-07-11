X

Moore, Betty

Obituaries
13 hours ago

Moore, Betty

89, departed this life Friday, July 7, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. She is survived by loving family and friends. Visitation 9 AM. Service to follow 10 AM, Friday July 14, 2023 at H. H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Interment West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Reemelin, Trudy
2
Pultz, Dorothy
3
Cole, Richard
4
Stringer, Clara
5
Willis, Ralph
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top