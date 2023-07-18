Moore, David Allen



David Allen Moore, 74, Major (Retired USAF), a resident of Fairborn, passed away June 28, 2023, at Miami Valley Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born on March 10, 1949, to Betty Lou and George Thomas Moore. He was a graduate of Plymouth High School in Ohio, the Franklin School of Science and Arts in Philadelphia, PA, and the University of Akron. Upon his commission in the USAF, he served at Grand Forks AFB, North Dakota. He was also stationed at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah; Ramstein AB, Germany; RAF Molesworth, England; the On-Site Inspection Agency, Washington, DC; and Wright Patterson AFB. He served his country for more than 20 years and retired in 1994. He served as President of Fairborn Little League, a Little League umpire, and a substitute for many years at Fairborn High School. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jerelyn Ebersole Moore, whom he married July 1, 1971; daughter Erin (Ben) Bickert; sons James Andrew and Jonathan Moore, all of Tipp City, Ohio; and three grandchildren, Ava, Ian, and Max Bickert. Sister Toni Lee Fletcher, brothers-in-law James (Shirley), Ernest (Kathy), and Dennis Ebersole, and many nephews and nieces David was predeceased by his parents, in-laws, and brother-in-law, Phil Fletcher. A celebration of life will be at The Willow Tree, 1900 W St. Rte 571, Tipp City, on Saturday, August 5 from 1 to 4. Private interment at the Dayton National Cemetery.



