X

MOORE, Ewing

Obituaries | 1 hour ago


MOORE, Ewing E. "Mike"


Age 88, of Huber Heights, went to be with the Lord on October 31, 2020. He was born in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, on July 24, 1932, the son of the late John and Ollie Moore. Mike is survived by his beloved wife, Phyllis Moore; daughter, Glory (Manzel) Peyton; step-children, MariAnn Horner, Sam (Debra) Horner, Kate Pleatman and Benjamin (Heather)

Horner; son-in-law, Jerry Crutchfield; 18 loving grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews,

family and friends. Visitation, Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm, at Living Word Church (926 E.

National Road, Vandalia, OH 45377). A Celebration of Life will begin at 12:00 pm. To share a memory of Mike with the

family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.