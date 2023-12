MOORE, GARY BLAINE



Passed away Dec 15, 2023 at Walnutcreek Nursing Home with his wife Susie. Son Chris(Lynnlee) at his side.Born 7-14-1942 to Dudley Moore & Madeline Linville in Grundy Route, KY. Survived by wife: Sue Moore. Very Special Grandson: Layton Cornett. Sons: Chris Cornett(Lynnlee) Greg Cornett(Amy) Many friends. Retired Glazier. Member: Masonic Lodge 753. FOE 321 Golf League. Moose Lodge 73.



