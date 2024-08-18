Moore, Hannah Renee



Hannah Renee Moore, also known as Kameron Peyton Moore, 24, of Las Vegas, Nevada, tragically passed away in an apartment fire on July 29, 2024.



Hannah was preceded in death by her brother Zach Moore and grandfather Joe Couture. She is survived by her mother Lisa Couture and step-father Jerritte Couture, father Kevin Moore and step-mother Emilie Moore, brothers Titus, Brayden, and Ryan Moore, and sister Samantha Moore. She also leaves behind her grandparents Dan McIntosh, Mary Couture, Tom Moore and Sheryle Moore, Roger and Donna Banks, as well as many cousins, aunts, uncles, and beloved friends.



A service to honor Hannah's life will be held on August 31 at Urbancrest Church, 2634 Drake Rd, Lebanon, OH 45036. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 3:00 p.m. Interment will take place at 4:30 at Grace Memorial Gardens, 3023 Union Rd, Franklin, OH 45005. Friends and family are warmly invited to gather afterward at the home of Jerritte and Lisa Couture for food and a celebration of Hannah's life.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com