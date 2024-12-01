Moore, Harriet S.



Age 82, of Englewood, Ohio, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2024. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, December 7, 2024, at God's Lighthouse Community Church, 4105 Annapolis Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45417. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Garden Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com