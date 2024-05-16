Moore, James A



James A Moore, age 94, of Miamisburg, Ohio passed away on Monday, May 13, 2024 at Hospice of Butler Warren County. James was born in Olympia, KY. on February 19, 1930 to the late Orville and Nettie (Staton) Moore. James was employed with Inland Container for 45 years and retired in 1992. He was a member of the Grace Gospel Baptist Church in Carlisle, OH for many years. He was preceded in death by his son, James Lee Moore; his sisters, Iva Mae McCarty and Judy Lynn Razor. James is survived by his wife of 75 years, Delores "Lois" Moore; his daughters, Marcia (Mark) Laricchiuta, Sharon Goins, Sandra (John) Zak; his grandchildren, Devon Goins, Farah (Jeff) Johnson, his great grandchildren, Kelsey (Bradon) Lamb, Alexander Johnson, Cameron Johnson; his great great grandson, Colson James Lamb; his sisters, Lorena Fritts, Louise Morrison, Betty Jett, Alma Maxson and Joyce McGlothen. A visitation for James will be Friday, May 17, 2024 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, Ohio 45005, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 PM with Pastor Mike Worrell officiating. Burial will be in Butler County Memorial Park.



