MOORE, John

MOORE, Jr., John Burton "Jack"



Age 88, of Kettering, OH, passed away peacefully in his home on January 27, 2022, with his beloved wife, Ann, by his side. Born February 25, 1933, in Columbus, OH, to the late John Burton Moore and Mabel M. (Roberts) Moore. Jack graduated from Grandview High School in 1951 where he was a member of the Fraternal Brotherhood of Rooks. He furthered his education at The Ohio State University where he earned a degree in Industrial Engineering. While in college, he was drafted into the U.S. Navy and served in the Pacific. He took a position at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base where he worked for 33 years until retirement. Jack and Ann loved Ohio State football and held season tickets for many years. Jack was an avid model railroading enthusiast which later turned into a love of



pre-war Lionel trains. He was an active member of Sugar Creek Presbyterian Church and the American Legion Post 598 in Kettering. Other interests included woodworking,



Corvettes, and playing golf with his friends. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 62 years, Eloise Ann Moore; daughters, Christi Guillmen (Dan) and Sheryl Lease (Mark Crites); grandsons, Seth Lease and Devin Lease; step grandchildren, Lesley Crites, Ashleigh Cheek (Brandon), Jason Crites, and Matthew Patton; and step-great-grandchildren, Lilian Crites, Emily Crites, and Hayden Cheek. He also leaves behind his



sister-in-law, Judy Dennis and nephew, John Dennis (Karla). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jack's name may be made to Sugar Creek Presbyterian Church, 4417 Bigger Road, Kettering, OH 45440 or Hospice of Dayton



www.hospiceofdayton.org/donations. The family will hold Celebration of Life service at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.newcomerdayton.com.

