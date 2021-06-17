MOORE, Katie



Age 87, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Thomas



Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will



be held one hour prior to



service. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Online



condolences may be sent to the family at



www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

