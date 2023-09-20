Moore, Margaret



In Loving Memory of Margaret L. Moore: Margaret, 65, of Hamilton, OH, passed away unexpectedly on September 11, 2023. Born to the late Amanda Mae Thompson and Albert Hurd, Margaret was the youngest of seven children and was raised in the Village of New Miami, OH.



She is survived by her daughters Lauren, Aleisha, and Alex Moore; siblings Ruth Hurd, Mary Alice Brown Hurd, JoAnne Allen, and Matthew W. Hurd; and stepmother Patricia Hurd. Her late parents and siblings, Alberta Bonner and Julius Hurd, preceded her in death.



Margaret's life faced challenges, yet she met them with resilience and grace. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at New Life Worship Center 441 Patterson Blvd. Fairfield, OH. Visitation will be from 10-11am with the Celebration of Life beginning at 11am. Family and friends are invited to join in celebrating her life.



In place of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Margaret's memory to the National Alliance on Mental Illness at https://donate.nami.org/MargaretMoore. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Hamilton, OH.



