Moore, Patricia M.



Patricia Mary (Corless) Moore, 92, of Monroe, passed away peacefully early Friday morning, August 4, 2023, at Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant. She was born on August 27, 1930, to Patrick and Nora Corless, in New York City, New York. The first of five children, Patricia graduated from The Villa Maria Academy in 1948. After graduating, Pat went on to work for the Bell phone company and the Office of Personnel Management of the Armed Forces. In 1955, she met Christopher Moore. They were married for over 66 years and had eight children, Christopher E. (Elizabeth) Moore, Ellen T. (Thomas) Moulton, Patricia (William) Like, Danny (Jocelyn Harmon) Moore, Kevin Moore, James Moore, Kathleen (Thomas) Fenton and Stephen Moore. She is also survived by her brother, P. Joseph Corless; sister, Maureen Grogan; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Corless and Catherine Corless; 12 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Pat was a wonderful and loving mother to all her children, raising all eight to go on to accomplish many things. Family, faith, and a love of gardening were her passions. She was an active member of Holy Family Parish, where she took part with the Ladies' Society. She served on the school board for John XXIII Elementary and Bishop Fenwick High School, participated with the Gardening Ladies and the Middletown Cancer Society. We were blessed to have her as head of our family. Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Christopher P. Moore; parents; brother, Edward Corless; sister, Theresa Igo; and two daughters-in-law, Jacqueline Moore and Catalina Muñiz. Memorial Mass will be Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Parish - Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark St., Middletown. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 2999 Schurz Ave., Bronx, NY 10465 - OR - St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark St., Middletown OH 45042. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



