MOORER, Ronnie Eugene



Ronnie Eugene Moorer, 65, of Beavercreek, Ohio passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, November 30, 2023. Ronnie was born, March 28, 1958 in Greenville, Alabama. Visitation, Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 11:00 am, TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME, 5471 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton 45429. Funeral service at 1:00 pm.To leave a



message or share a special memory of Ronnie with his family and read complete obituary, please visit: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.



