Moorman, Frank Thomas



Distinguished retired Air Force Colonel and former Base Commander of Moody Air Force Base, Frank Thomas Moorman, age 84, of Jacksonville, Florida, died on January 13, 2024. He was born in Middletown, Ohio on January 10, 1940 to Mary (Harmon) and Edgar Moorman, and sisters, Marilyn, Rosemarie, Ruthie, and Patricia. His father owned Moorman Sand & Gravel, across the street from their home. He attended Fenwick before studying at the University of Notre Dame. He married Mary "Mitzi" Elder in 1963. He then went to Officer's Training School with the U.S. Air Force, and received his Masters at the Air Command and Staff. He navigated multiple planes over the years, including the AWACS.



He is survived by his children, Ellen (Ashley), Peter, Heidi (Jim), and Christopher, and five grandchildren Isabelle, Jarek, Grace, Spencer, and Moorman.



