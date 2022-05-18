MOORMAN (Gilliam),



Judy Lynne



Age 63, of Beavercreek, died peacefully Sunday morning, May 15th, 2022, surrounded by the love of her family. She was a graduate of Bethel High School in 1976, and earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education from the University of Dayton in 1980. Judy taught home



economics at Bethel High School and Weisenborn Junior High, before deciding to stay home with her three children. In addition to being an amazing mother, she found great satisfaction as a Girl Scout troop leader and local Director, while also creating and leading the before and after school



programs at St. Peter Catholic School. Judy later spent many wonderful years working in the Language Department at the University of Dayton. She was a lifelong quilter, crocheter, and lover of arts and crafts. Judy made hundreds of scrapbooks for her loved ones. Her prodigious talent and creativity were most evident in the blankets and quilts she made for her friends and family. Judy had enough energy and enthusiasm for ten lives. She dwarfed the predictions of her doctors after her initial breast cancer diagnosis and overcame the plethora of challenges that accompanied her battle, until the metastasis would yield no longer. Judy's beautiful spirit and loving kindness will be missed by so many. She is survived by her adoring husband of 42 years, Dr. Richard "Rick" Moorman, her mother, Donna (nee Viles) Gilliam, her daughter, Erika



Eavers (Maj. Ronald Eavers II), and sons Gabriel Moorman, J.D. (Molly Moorman (nee Hamilton)), and Damian Moorman.



Judy is also survived by her greatest treasures of all, her grandchildren: Cameron Rose Eavers, Lincoln Alexander



Eavers, Jordan Rose Moorman, Madeline Belle Moorman, and soon-to-arrive Miles Jude Moorman. She is preceded in death by her father, Harry Gilliam, her brother, Phil Gilliam, her



parents-in-law, Ray and Rose (nee Tobias) Moorman, and her grandson, Blaise Daniel Moorman. The family will receive friends from 4-7pm on Friday, May 20th, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am on Saturday, May 21st, at St. Luke Catholic Church, 1440 N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek, OH 45432. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. Fond memories and



expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

