Moran, Geraldine

MORAN (STREIBLING), Geraldine Norma "Geri"



Geraldine S. Moran, 102, died in Durham, North Carolina, at Brookdale, a senior facility, on Sunday, July 7, 2024. Born December 1, 1921, in Washington, Pennsylvania, Geraldine Norma Streibling was the only daughter of Harrison Wadsworth Streibling and Helen Devon Jones Streibling, both originally from Staunton, Virginia. Known as "Geri," she was proud that both her parents had gone to college, and both had served in, and were honorably discharged from the U.S. military when it was a racially segregated institution. At 17, in 1940, Geri received a scholarship to Wilberforce University in Wilberforce, Ohio, where she met her husband, Donald LeFevre DeWitt from Kingston, N.Y. Both graduated from Wilberforce. Donald DeWitt, Sr., taught school in Dayton for 20 years and died, July 14, 1965. Geri married Don Moran, a well-known photographer whose work appeared in Ebony and Jet magazines, on December 4, 1970. The couple moved to Washington, D.C., where Moran was a staff photographer for the Environmental Protection Agency. Moran died in 1978. Geri worked for the Federal government at the Defense Electronics Supply Center, DESI, at the former Gentile Air Force Supply center in nearby Kettering, Ohio. She retired at 60 after 30 years of working for the Department of Defense and returned to Dayton, Ohio, in 1978. Throughout her life in Dayton, Geri was deeply involved in her Pineview Neighborhood community, the first African-American community of family-owned homes on the west side of Dayton. She secured historic status for the neighborhood. She was president of the Jack and Jill in Dayton, Ohio, in the mid-50s and co-founded the "Beautillion" in the early sixties, recognizing outstanding young African-American men, an occasion that is now nationwide. She also served on the board of the Miami Valley Hospital. Survivors include a daughter, Karen DeWitt of Baltimore, MD, a son, Mark Andre DeWitt and his wife, Monika, of Durham, NC; Rosalyn DeWitt of Dayton, (wife of deceased son, Donald L. DeWitt, Jr.); a stepdaughter, Cathy Boston, of Dayton, and many grands and great grandchildren. A graveside memorial will be held in Dayton, Ohio, on August 3rd at noon at Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Ave, Dayton. Ohio.



