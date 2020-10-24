MORAN, Harold "Butch" Allen
Age 76, of West Milton, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Wood Glen Alzheimer's Community. He was born
November 19, 1943, in Richmond, Indiana, to his parents
Willard Francis & Edith (Hartrum) Moran. Butch worked at
several box manufacturing companies as a machine operator. He was a US Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War and was life member of the VFW Post 6557 Mountain Top. He will be missed and remembered by his wife Judith Ann
(Hurley) Moran; children and their spouses Shannon & Terry Graff of Colorado, Dawn & Troy Peters of Indiana, Harold, Jr. & Tammy Moran of Colorado, Brandi & Jim Bloodworth of Kansas, Harold Manns of Ohio, Kathy Manns Power of Ohio; step children Denise & Bret Barnet of Ohio, Doug Clegg of Ohio; 13 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren. He was
preceded in death by his parents; grandchildren Terry Rust, Jr. and Amanda "Chris" Oaks; sister Phyllis. A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, October 27, at Mound Hill
Cemetery, Eaton. Online memories may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.
