MORAN, JOHN

MORAN, Jr., John Francis John Francis Moran Jr., 76, Born on November 21, 1943, passed away peacefully on October 13th, 2020. John was born in Dunkirk, New York, and moved to Ohio and graduated from Port Clinton High School in 1962. John went on to further his education at Bowling Green State University where he studied Health and Physical Education and played football for the Falcons. John began his teaching career in the Sylvania School District and worked there from 1968-1970. In 1970 John moved to West Carrollton to teach and coach at West Carrollton High School. While there, John was the head baseball coach and defensive coordinator for the football team. He was a proud Pirate! John went on to also become a realtor, managed golf stores, and worked at Voss Chevrolet as a driver up until September 2020. John was an avid golfer who played in many pro-am tournaments, a big Cincinnati Reds, Bengals, Ohio State and Bowling Green fan. John also enjoyed traveling including numerous Caribbean cruises, trips to Europe and trips to Florida. John is survived by his loving wife Anne Moran whom he was married to for 54 years. John is survived by his two daughters Melissa Moran and Melinda (Moran) Newman and his son-in-law Chris Newman and two grandchildren Leanne and Luke Newman. John shared a special relationship with his brother Allan Meahen. John also cherished his relationships with his family members the Herls, Nielsens, and Hartleys. John was full of life and had many close friendships and never knew a stranger. Contributions can be made to the American Heart Association on John's behalf. Special thanks to Sanner Funeral Home in West Carrollton, Ohio. Celebration of Life to be announced in Spring/Summer 2021.

