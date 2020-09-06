MORCOS, Ruth Age 95, of Huber Heights, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020, at her residence. Mom's kindness, sensitivity and zest for life made her a strong woman, loved by all. She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. Ruth was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Elias J.; and son, John E. She is survived by her daughters & sons-in-law, Missy & Bob Hunt of Huber Heights, Annette & Tom Schwab of Kettering; sons & daughters-in-law, Rick & Liz Morcos of MN, Tony Morcos & Mindy Hamlin of NC, and Nancy Morcos of Columbus; 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and many other relatives & friends. Private funeral services will be held on Tuesday at Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton in Ruth's memory.

