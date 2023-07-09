Morgan-Buskirk, Martha L.



Morgan-Buskirk, Martha L., 70 of Springfield died July 3, 2023, in the Forest Glen Health Campus. She was born in Springfield, Ohio on April 23, 1953, the daughter of Pearl and Bertha Morgan. Martha was a 1972 graduate of Springfield South. She was a dietician with the K of P. Martha was preceded in death by her parents; siblings John, Dan, Edd, Mike, Barbara, Joanna, and Marjorie. She is survived by her son Jason (Heather) Morgan; brother Darrel (Alicia) Kerns; several nieces and nephews; special friends Doris, Mindy and Butch. Her family wishes to thank the staff at Forest Glen for their exceptional care and support. Per Martha's wishes she wanted cremation with no services planned. Expressions of sympathy may be at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.





