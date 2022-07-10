MORGAN, Nancy JoAnn



Age 91, of Moraine passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, at Brookdale of Oakwood. She was preceded in death by her parents H.H. (Blinky) and Henrietta Morgan and 2 brothers David J. and Thurman. She is survived by a brother Thomas (Judy); a sister-in-law Donna; numerous nieces, nephews and her beloved Kitty. She was an avid sports fan, enjoyed her shopping, gardening and her beautiful flowers. Funeral Service 10 am, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at the Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd. Burial in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Friends may call from 9 until service time at 10am. Memorial Contributions may be made to Day City Hospice Hope Foundation in memory of Nancy JoAnn Morgan, 7601 Paragon Rd, Dayton, Ohio 45459. Online condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

