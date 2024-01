In memory of



Tarik A. Morgan Sr.



Your smile and laughter in our hearts, family bonds unbroken, though we are apart. In our hearts we hold you near however, with this we bid you cheers! For with this I could write a song, but than again it would go on and on. For so many that you have touched, I promise they loved you just as much.



With loving memories: Your family



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com