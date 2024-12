Morley, Jr., Richard Andrew "Rick"



Age 63 of LaPorte, Colorado formerly of Waynesville, Ohio. Rick went to be with the Lord November 28, 2024. He is survived by his children Chase, Jackson and Adele Morley. Mother, Anita Lamm and Father Richard Morley, Sr. Two brothers Michael Sr (Donna) and Stephen Morley. Nieces and nephews Michael Morley Jr, Lynnette Hamlet, Dylan Morley and Ashley Morley. A grand nephew Holden Hamlet. Services Pending.



