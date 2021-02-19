X

MORNER, Jo Anne

MORNER (nee Spurrier), Jo Anne S.

Jo Anne Spurrier Morner, passed away in Hamilton, Ohio, on 02/15/2021, at the age of 76, after a 12-year battle with MBC. Funeral services will be private at the family's convenience. A celebration of life is being planned for the future. Any family or friends wishing to attend should send their contact information to: friendsandfamilyofjoannemorner@gmail.com and notification will be given of the time and place of Celebration. In lieu of flowers, Jo Anne requests donation to the Fort Hamilton Hospital Foundation, 319 N. Third St., Hamilton, Ohio 45011. For obituary and condolences please visit:


