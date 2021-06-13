MORNINGSTAR, Joan E.



Joan E. (Neidert) was born at home in Ottawa, Ohio, on



September 17, 1928, to the late Melissa and Harry Neidert. She attended the Ottawa City School system.



Joan passed away peacefully on June 7, 2021. She was preceded in death by her former husband, J.T. Morningstar; her brothers, Richard and Robert Neidert; sister, Bernice



Moorman.



She is survived by her sister, Harriett (Neidert) Healey; sons, Jim (Debi) Morningstar and Jeff (Cathie) Morningstar; daughters, Joyce (Mark) Rhoades and Julie Hartley; along with 11 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.



Her outgoing spirit will be cherished by all that she touched. Joan met every day with laughter, caring and happiness and will be sorely missed by many.



A Celebration of Joan's Life will begin at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, 45459). Family will receive guests from 1:00 PM until time of service.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice of Dayton, in Joan's memory.



To share a memory of Joan or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

