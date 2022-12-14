MORRIS, Barbara Marie



Aug. 29, 1940 - Nov. 25, 2022



82, of Hernando, Florida, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022. At the age of 5, she and her parents, Patrick Francis Murphy and Betty June Fulton, relocated from Newark, Ohio, to Springfield, Ohio. Bobbie graduated from Springfield High School in 1958.



In 1980, Bobbie moved to Cold Bay, Alaska, where she married Donald Morris. The couple moved to Kansas City, Missouri, in 1985. Bobbie was employed as a secretary for Kansas City Power and Light, retiring from the company in 1998, after a career spanning thirteen years.



In 1999, the couple moved to Hernando, Florida. For the last two months, Bobbie was under the care of HPH Hospice, before passing away, November 25, 2022.



She leaves behind her husband, Donald, of 42 years, four step-children and numerous nieces and nephews, scattered throughout the United States.



Bobbie should be remembered for her sharp wit, her passionate love of cats, her unwavering integrity, and her caring nature for family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.



No services are planned and her ashes will be interred, per her wishes, at Ferncliff Cemetery in Springfield, Ohio.

