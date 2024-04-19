Morris, Mary R.



FAIRFIELD - Mary Rose (Mullins) Morris 95, died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, March 23, 2024, in Springdale, Ohio. Mary was born in Bradfordsville, KY, July 12, 1928, the loving daughter of Herman and Marie Mullins. Mary retired from nursing, where she was the Director of Nursing for many nursing homes throughout Cincinnati. She was a faithful member of Covenant Community Church. Mary was an avid Bengals and Reds fan she enjoyed watching their games. Mary enjoyed reading and spending quality time with friends and family.



Mary is survived by 6 nieces, Jamie Brown (Dusty), Kim Fulkerson (Bill Jarboe), Sandy Gribbins (Donnie), Patti Armbruster (Jim), Sharon Combs, Jacquie Hadwick (Mike) and many great nieces and nephews who so loving called her Aunt Rosie, or Memaw. Mary is preceded in death by her husband Conway Morris, her daughter Tammy Greenhut, her parents Herman and Marie Mullins, her sister Barbara Dix, and her brother James Mullins. Memorial Service will be at Covenant Community Church, 2860 Mack Rd, Fairfield, OH on Saturday April 27, 2024, at 11 AM, there will be a private burial in Lebanon National Cemetery in KY later. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is serving the family.



www.websterfuneralhomes.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com