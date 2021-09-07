MORRIS, Ronald Ray



"Pistol Pete"



Ronald Ray "Pistol Pete" Morris, 93, of Springfield, departed this life on September 1, 2021, at Springfield Regional Hospital. He was born June 1, 1928, in Louisville, Kentucky. Mr. Morris was a WWII Veteran. He served in the U.S. Army Air Force and Navy. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marjorie Ann Morris in 2006, and his mother and stepfather, Louise and Raulph Woodford. He was a father to five children, Cherlyanne, Karl, Jeneff, Kristina, and Brian; and ten grandchildren, Ronald Jr., Christopher, Troy, Joe, Nisha, Sierra, Brianna, Brian Jr., Justin, Nichole. In addition, he leaves a host of other family members to cherish his memory. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME, followed by services and military honors at 7:00 p.m. A repast will be held with information provided at the service. Condolences may be shared at



www.jkzfh.com