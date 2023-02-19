X
Dark Mode Toggle

MORRISON, Lamon

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MORRISON, Sr.,

Laymon Richard

Age 95, of Dayton, departed February 7, 2023. A member of Resurrection Catholic Church (now St. Benedict The Moor). He was preceded in death by his wife and children. Survivors include grandchildren: Richard Laymon (Ebony) Morrison, Brittany (Spencer) Garrett, and Dontae (Megan) Reed; great-grandchildren: Laymoni Morrison, Samira Garrett, and Nyhla Garrett; son-in-law: Sam Reed; and a large loving family in California, Texas, Atlanta, and many other states around the country. Visitation 12:30 PM, Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at H. H. Roberts Mortuary. Graveside service 2 PM Dayton National Cemetery.


HHRoberts.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
HOUGHTLING, John
2
BETZ, Kent
3
CHILDS, Paul
4
COTTEN, Derrick
5
DeHAYS, Ronald
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top