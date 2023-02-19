MORRISON, Laymon Richard

MORRISON, Sr.,



Laymon Richard



Age 95, of Dayton, departed February 7, 2023. A member of Resurrection Catholic Church (now St. Benedict The Moor). He was preceded in death by his wife and children. Survivors include grandchildren: Richard Laymon (Ebony) Morrison, Brittany (Spencer) Garrett, and Dontae (Megan) Reed; great-grandchildren: Laymoni Morrison, Samira Garrett, and Nyhla Garrett; son-in-law: Sam Reed; and a large loving family in California, Texas, Atlanta, and many other states around the country. Visitation 12:30 PM, Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at H. H. Roberts Mortuary. Graveside service 2 PM Dayton National Cemetery.



