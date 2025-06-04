Morscher, Donna

Morscher (Davis), Donna M.



Donna M. Morscher, age 81, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on Sunday June 1, 2025 at 12:45 p.m. at Hospice of Hamilton. She was born on November 23, 1943 in Hamilton, Ohio the daughter of Paul and Clara (Davis) Davis. She was educated in St. Joseph School graduating from Notre Dame High School in 1961. She was employed as a secretary at Ft. Hamilton Hospital for many years. On June 29, 1979 in Las Vegas, Nevada, she married Thomas L. Morscher. She was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church, Rosary Society and Master's Touch Ministry. Donna enjoyed her time with family and following them in sports, lunch with friends, dancing, Shirley Temple movies, Amish County and following the Cincinnati Reds. She is survived by her husband, Tom; her children, Denise Milillo (Mark) Arthur, Michael (Lisa) Milillo and step-son Gregory (Beth) Morscher; her grandchildren, Leah (Zach) Starcher, Leslie Ledford, Nicholas Milillo and Joshua Morscher; her great-grandchildren, Landen and Madison; siblings, Joe Davis, Pam (Doug) Wooten and Mike (Gina) Davis; sisters and brothers-in-law, Pam Davis, Barbara (Harry) Baker and Nancy (Leonard) Proffitt; God-daughter Kristi Hodges; also many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Yvonne Disney, Robert Davis, Paul Davis and grandson Joseph Ledford. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, June 6, 2025 at 10:30 am at St. Ann Church, 3028 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, with Fr. Larry Tharp, officiating. Burial in St. Stephen Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 5, 2025 from 5-7 p.m. at the Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Albert D. Hinkel, Funeral Director, with Charles C. Young Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com



