Morton, Earlene Elizabeth



Earlene Elizabeth Morton, age 92, passed away Saturday, September 9, 2023. She was born on January 6, 1931 in Xenia, OH. She was a 1949 graduate of Roosevelt High School. Earlene loved her family and friends. She enjoyed sports, cookouts, parades with her family and friends. She especially enjoyed being in church and kept her faith in God. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran in Butler Township. Earlene loved life and lived it to the fullest. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Morton; her son, Robert M. Morton; her parents, Myrtle and Charles Behr and her brothers Earl Behr, Donald "Teddy" Behr and George W. Behr. She was survived by her son, Charles (Bonnie) Morton; her daughter, Susan (Jeff) Spencer; her 9 grandchildren, Shannon Miniard, Amanda Miniard, Jennifer Brinson, Bobby Morton, Kaitlyn Spencer, Jamie Kreitzer, Tom (Nicki) Mills, Jeffery Spencer and Tara (Adam) Saunders; her 16 great-grandchildren, Kyla, Cameron, Kaiden, Makenna, Kenneth, Brinley, Aria, Kurt, Gabe, Sierra, Brandon, Dylan, Trey, Brittany, Jack and Jonah; her 3 great-great-grandchildren, James, Andrew and Ruby and her goddaughter, Holly (Steve) Campbell Bradley. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, friends and special friend, Mary Ankney. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio Valley Hospice. Visitation will be held Sunday, September 17, 2023 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at Newcomer Funeral Home - North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd. Dayton, OH 45424. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, September 18, 2023 at Newcomer Funeral Home - North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd. Dayton, OH 45424. Earlene will be laid to rest in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Trotwood, OH.



