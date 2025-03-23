Morton, Richard



Morton, Richard Y (Dick) age 99 died March 4, 2025. He was born February 20, 1926, in Greenville, OH. The son of Walter and Theresa Maude Younker Morton. He was a graduate of Greenville High School and The Ohio State University where he received a BS degree in Engineering. While at Ohio State, he played fullback on the Big10 150-pound football team in 1947 and 1948. Richard was a veteran of what was then the Army/Air Force, now the Air Force. He worked for Delco Products and was an industrial engineer at DESC. He enjoyed playing tennis, travel and going to concerts. He was a long-time active member of Christ United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Betty Lu, son baby Morton, his parents, brothers Ralph, Otho and Frank and sisters Delight Rhoades, Frances Prentice and Helen Morton. He is survived by daughters Debbie Morton (Jim Voelker) and Nancy Morton of Centerville, OH, son Randy Morton of Mesa, AZ and sister Dorthea Morton of Englewood, OH. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 27 at 4:00 pm at Christ Church United Methodist, 3440 Shroyer Rd. Kettering, OH. The family will receive friends after the service at a reception in the parlor of the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Parkinson's Foundation online at Parkinson.org or mail 5757 Waterford District Dr. Suite 310 Miami, FL 33126 or to the music department of Christ Church United Methodist, 3440 Shroyer Rd. Kettering, OH 45429.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com