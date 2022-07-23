MOSER (Dickess),



Kristin Marie



Our great love, Kristin Marie Moser (Dickess), age 39, of Troy, OH, left this earth on Thursday, July 21st, surrounded by her family and friends following a lengthy illness.



Kristin was born on June 20th, 1983, in Dayton, OH, to Leonard and Wanda Dickess.



She is survived by her husband Jeremy, son Ethan, her parents Lenny and Wanda, sisters Alyssa (Kurt) Klawonn, Erika (Zach) Yingst, and Leah (Bryan) McCoy. Her mother-in-law, Verinda Moser, brothers-in-law Ben (Tina) and Brad (Jessica), her beloved nieces and nephews - Tyler, Logan, Addison, Aniston, Paislee, Remington, Ava, Knox, Kimber, grandmother, Reba Mescher, extended family and the four surviving members of the Famous Five. She was greeted in heaven by grandparents Leonard and Mary Dickess, Edgar and Mary Mescher and her father-in-law, Ben Moser.



Kristin embodied faith, grace, humor and quiet strength. She was a 2001 Troy High School graduate and a member of Victory Church in Tipp City, OH. She was a tenacious believer and refused to accept any obstacle or challenge without a fight. Kristin was a foodie at heart, enjoying regular brunches with her friends, shopping trips, and a good glass of wine. She enjoyed spending time with her family and rooting on her Bengals, the Detroit Redwings, and The Ohio State Buckeyes.



Beyond anything, Kristin loved her family and friends without question. Being a mother and aunt to so many is where Kristin shined, spending countless hours over the years cheering on her son and nephews during baseball and football games, crafting and doing puzzles with her nieces, and simply lending a well-timed pun or a listening ear. Kristin had a sense of humor that was unmatched and carried it with her throughout the health struggles she dealt with over the last decade.



We are heartbroken by the physical loss of Kristin and will miss her terribly. We are thankful for the time, love and memories we built, and our lives are forever changed because we knew, loved and were loved by her.



Visitation will be held at Baird Funeral Home, Troy, from 5-8pm on Tuesday, July 26th, 2022. Funeral service will be at Baird at 11am on Wednesday, July 27th, 2022. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery following. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Hospice of Miami County for the love and care they provided to Kristin and her family over the last several months.



