Moser, Shirley K.



Shirley K. Moser, age 92, died on August 31. Shirley Nell Keats was born to Edna M. Keats and Arthur B. Keats on December 28, 1930 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. From the second grade on she lived in Toledo, Ohio. After graduating from DeVilbiss High School in 1948, she attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in June 1952. She was a member of Gamma Phi Beta sorority, Ye Merrie Players, a theatre honorary organization, and Orchesis, a modern dance honorary.



On June 28, 1952 she married the love of her life, John "Jack" R. Moser, and he survives her but with a broken heart. They met when Jack offered to help Shirley carry her suitcase upon her return to Oxford after her freshman year Christmas break. The rest was history, full of love and shared life experiences, holding hands thru the night she passed.







They lived in Cincinnati until Jack graduated from law school in 1953. From then on they lived in Hamilton. They had three children: Linda (Kirk) Greensfelder, Janet (Chris) Vogt, and Donald (Susan) Moser. She and Jack have eleven grandchildren: Linda's children Joshua, Rachel (Andy) Collins, Joel, Jared, Ariel, Grace, and Sarah Clifton; Janet's children Elizabeth (Rob) Gage, Eric (Jessica), and Donald's children Maxwell and Samuel. She and Jack have three great-grandchildren: Lincoln Gage, Annabel Gage, and Cooper Vogt.



Shirley was active in Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre and appeared in many plays over the years, such as the mother in "The Glass Menagerie"; the mother in "Barefoot in the Park"; Auntie Em in "The Wizard of Oz." She performed in dance and theater from college on-even into her 70's in a multi-generational dance piece at the Aronoff Center, and for years with the Golden Tappers (a tap dance group). She was active with Civelles and Metropolitan Woman's Club. Shirley was a former member of the Raymond Mollyneaux Hughes Society, an alumni group at Miami University, and as a member of the Fort Hamilton Hospital Auxiliary she worked in the Wishing Well Gift Shop. She was a member of The Presbyterian Church and Elizabeth Circle of that church.



A private service for now. Her final selfless gift of love is donating her body to UC College of Medicine. When the time comes, family plans a memorial service celebrating both Jack and Shirley. Donations in lieu of flowers to Hamilton Community Foundation, specific grant to benefit Greater Hamilton Civic Theater. Online condolences are available at



www.weigelfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Weigel Funeral Home

980 NW Washington Blvd.

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.weigelfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral