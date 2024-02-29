Mostashfi, Daryan John

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Mostashfi, Daryan John

age 18, of Centerville, OH, passed away on Friday, February 23, 2024. The family will greet friends from 1-3pm, on Sunday, March 3, 2024, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering, OH 45429, with a memorial service to follow at 3pm. A livestream of the service will be available via Routsong's YouTube channel. In lieu of flowers, you can donate to: Conservation International (conservation.org) or Dayton Music Club (daytonmusicclub.org). Full obituary available at www.Routsong.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Dayton, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/

In Other News
1
McFarland, George
2
Owens, Verniece
3
Tyler, Scott
4
Martin, Sharon
5
Hartman, Richard
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top