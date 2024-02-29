Mostashfi, Daryan John



age 18, of Centerville, OH, passed away on Friday, February 23, 2024. The family will greet friends from 1-3pm, on Sunday, March 3, 2024, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering, OH 45429, with a memorial service to follow at 3pm. A livestream of the service will be available via Routsong's YouTube channel. In lieu of flowers, you can donate to: Conservation International (conservation.org) or Dayton Music Club (daytonmusicclub.org). Full obituary available at www.Routsong.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com