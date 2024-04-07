Mostashfi, Rouzbeh "Ron"



age 82, of Dayton, OH passed away on Friday March 22, 2024. Rouzbeh was born on September 17, 1941 to the late Ali Mostashfi and Badieh Badizadeh in Tehran, Iran. At the age of 21 he came to the United States to continue his higher education where he attended the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) and earned his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering in 1974. While attending UNR he married Helen Nowrouzi and the two started their family together. After staying in Iran for over a decade following his graduation, the family permanently moved back to the United States where Rouzbeh worked as a mechanical engineer for various consulting engineering firms. Over the years Rouzbeh enjoyed seeing his extended family grow in the Dayton area and especially loved entertaining family and friends at his home. Additionally, throughout his life he enjoyed playing guitar, listening to classical music, watching old musicals and most importantly, spending time with his beloved grandson. A memorial will be held in Rouzbeh's honor in the near future; date, time, and location to be announced by his family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, www.lls.org. For full obituary please visit www.Routsong.com.



