MOWELL, CHARLES

Age 93, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Stone Springs of Vandalia. Chuck retired from General Motors after 30 years of service and for 15 years was a bus driver for Beavercreek City Schools. He was a Navy Veteran of WWII, 65 year member of Minerva Lodge F&AM in Miamisburg and Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton. Chuck loved woodworking, making many pieces of furniture for his family. He was a very gentle & loving man who made friends everywhere he went and was very devoted to his family. Chuck was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Elma J.; and son, Kevin L. He is survived by his daughter & son-in-law, Sheri & Bill Baugh of Butler Township; sons & daughters-in-law, Jeff & Laura Shawhan of Kettering, Rob & Melinda Mowell of Centerville; sister, Loretta Kitchens of Dayton; sister-in-law, Liz Mowell of Kettering; grandchildren, Jennifer & Tom Crawford, Katie Shawhan, Alicia & Stephen Grunwood, Erica Mowell and Krista Mowell; great-grandchildren, Jack, Sarah, Nathan & Amelia; special niece, Olenda Toler; and many other relatives & friends. Due to COVID-19, a private service will be held at Byron Cemetery. The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Stone Springs of Vandalia for their loving care of Chuck for 8 years. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.

