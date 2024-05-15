Mowery, Judith

Mowery (Morgan), Judith Elaine "Judy"



Judith Elaine (Morgan) Mowery, 81, passed away early on Mother's Day, May 12, 2024 after a prolonged battle with Alzheimers. Born in Springfield, Ohio as the oldest of fraternal twins, she was the daughter of the late Jesse O. and Hazel M. (Carey) Morgan. Judy was the mother of two kids who loved her dearly and have missed her daily for the past three years but are thankful she's no longer suffering from the horrible disease that stole her from us. Judy loved fishing, golfing, camping, and watching her Bengals and Buccaneers on TV. She attended Maiden Lane Church of God for most of her life along with traveling to Honduras on mission trips. She had many great friends, including two of her closest, Peggy Miller and Julia (Terry) Bartlett. Judy went back to school to become a nurse at age 50, following her childhood dream of becoming an RN. Once graduated, she traveled between Florida and Springfield as a nurse at several facilities, one being St. Johns where her mother was a resident in the Alzheimer's unit.



Judy leaves behind her daughter, Krista (Matt) Lingrell and their children, Marcus, Seth, and Sara, and son, Kurt (Taylor) Mowery and their children, Brooke and Kaelyn, and his daughter, Elise and her daughter, Coraline, sister, Eleanor (Jack) Crew, nieces and nephews, and great friends, Peggy Miller and Julia Bartlett. She was preceded in death by her parents, twin, Julie Whittington, sisters, Ruth and Winnie, brothers, Richard, Jesse O, and Ray, grandson, Colton, along with nephews, Jeff Smith and Mike Smith. Family and friends will be received on Thursday, May 16, 2024 from 11:00-1:00 PM at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. The funeral service will begin at 1:00PM, officiated by Mike Stewart. Burial to follow at Ferncliff Cemetery and Arboretum. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



